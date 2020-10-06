The Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association launched Travel Agent Months, an incentive program for travel advisors that runs through Dec. 15.

The program offers an advisor and guest a visit Aruba with accommodations in 12 participating hotels for either six nights for $300 or four nights for $200. The rates are for room only.

All agents with a valid IATA number or equivalent can participate. Flights are not included.

Information can be found here about the participating hotels and the application form for TRAM.