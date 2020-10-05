Caribbean

St. Maarten Sonestas are offering resort credits to offset Covid test costs

By
|
The Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa in St. Maarten.
The Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa in St. Maarten.

To offset the cost of a Covid-19 test required to enter St. Maarten, the adults-only, 130-suite Sonesta Ocean Point Resort and the adjacent family-focused 420-room Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa will offer up to $120 per person in resort credits for guests to use on extras such as spa treatments, premium bottles of wine and other property amenities and services.

Entry requirements for St. Maarten include proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to five days prior to arrival.

"By alleviating the testing cost, we want our guests to feel that we've got their backs from the beginning. We want them to be able to use that money spent on testing during their vacation here. They've earned it," said Michele Olivier, director of sales and marketing.

The offer is available for travel through Dec. 23 based on a minimum three-night stay. Guests must present a valid receipt for their Covid test upon arrival at the front desk. The resort credit does not have cash value and cannot be deducted from the room rate.

The two all-inclusive resorts have a Pure Care sanitization program in place for all health and hygiene procedures for their guests and staff.

Costs for Covid tests can vary -- insurance companies only cover the costs if the test is "medically necessary," such as those who have symptoms or who have been exposed, according to a USA Today report, which said tests can run between $40 and $150. For example, United plans to offer tests administered at San Francisco airport to flyers bound for Hawaii, which will cost $250; Hawaiian Airlines is partnering with an offsite testing lab in San Francisco and Los Angeles where tests run from $90 to $150 depending on the turnaround time for results.

