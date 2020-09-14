Caribbean

Grenada's Spice Island Beach Resort postpones reopening

By
|
The Spice Island Beach Resort on Grenada will not reopen until October 2021.
The Spice Island Beach Resort on Grenada will not reopen until October 2021.

Spice Island Beach Resort on Grenada's Grand Anse Beach has pushed its reopening back a year to October 2021 in the hope that the Covid-19 pandemic will have subsided by then.

The 64-suite, family-owned luxury resort had originally set a tentative reopening date of Nov. 1. It now plans to use the lockdown period to embed safety and health protocols and to further enhance the property, according to Janelle Hopkin, president and managing director of the resort who succeeded her father Sir Royston Hopkin to the post following his death in February.

The Hopkin family took the precautionary decision to delay reopening "to protect our guests, our family and our employees from the spike in infections that we have seen across the Caribbean as islands and hotels have reopened," said Hopkin.

"Our employees, many of whom have been with us for years and have become an extended family, would like nothing more than to welcome guests back to Spice to relax away from the crisis," she said, adding that "we have been watching what has been happening internationally and have made the decision to wait."

The resort, which has a 45% repeat clientele, plans to work with the guidelines of local and international health officials regarding Covid-19 to make the necessary adjustments to its operations "and adapt to the new normal once travel and social restrictions have been eased internationally," according to Hopkin.

The family has committed to completing ongoing enhancements that began two years ago.

"My intention is to complete the work my dad began by sticking to the master plan he unveiled in 2018 and rolling out a new and improved resort in 2021," she said.

Comments

Recommended For You

As Bahamas eases restrictions, Baha Mar and Atlantis hold backAs Bahamas eases restrictions, Baha Mar and Atlantis hold back
Grenada's Spice Island Beach Resort postpones reopeningGrenada's Spice Island Beach Resort postpones reopening
RV rental sector booming, but it's a bumpy road for agentsRV rental sector booming, but it's a bumpy road for agents
Alterra won't require reservations by ski pass holdersAlterra won't require reservations by ski pass holders

Related Articles

As Bahamas eases restrictions, Baha Mar and Atlantis hold backAs Bahamas eases restrictions, Baha Mar and Atlantis hold back
Map: The latest on Caribbean islands' protocols for U.S. visitorsMap: The latest on Caribbean islands' protocols for U.S. visitors

Today's Top StoriesSee More Travel News

T0914VISITCALIFORNIA_CLet's Go There: kick-starting travel with biggest ad blitz since 9/11
MSC Cruises delays return of the MagnificaMSC Cruises delays return of the Magnifica
Grenada's Spice Island Beach Resort postpones reopeningGrenada's Spice Island Beach Resort postpones reopening
Alterra won't require reservations by ski pass holdersAlterra won't require reservations by ski pass holders

From Our Partners

2019 Celebrity Cruises Webinar December
Discover Celebrity Cruises unique offerings in the Galapagos Islands
Watch Now
2020 Enterprise Webinar
React. Reset. Reshape. | Enterprise and National Define the Path Forward
Register Now
Miami hero
Discover More of Miami
Read More

Popular Today

Copyright © 2020 Northstar Travel Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 100 Lighting Way Secaucus, NJ 07094-3626 USA Telephone: (201) 902-2000

JDS Travel News JDS Viewpoints JDS Africa/MI